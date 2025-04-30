Governor Braun marks 100 days in office, highlights key priorities

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Mike Braun celebrated his 100th day as Indiana's top elected official on Tuesday, addressing the press and state lawmakers about his administration’s progress and future ambitions.

In his remarks, Braun emphasized his commitment to moving the state in a positive direction. He added that his focus will now be on lowering healthcare costs and better outcomes. The state budget made significant cuts to public health across the state. He says, public health can be more efficient.

“So there is always that misguided idea that you got to spend more," Governor Braun said. "In my own insurance plan, I ended up spending 65 percent less. And we haven't had premium increases since then, and I've got better employees because I figured out in an entrepreneurial way. Don't ever mistake that you got to have more money to do things better with that called anti-productivity."

The governor described his first 100 days as productive, particularly highlighting the state legislature’s work on property taxes. He claimed that the legislative session dealt with this policy issue effectively, at least for the time being.

"Look at the product we turned out when you are pissing off people on both ends of the spectrum and most in between say it was a solid package,” Braun added.

In a noteworthy move late in the session, Braun was granted authority to appoint three members to the Indiana University Board of Trustees, a position previously filled by alumni elections. Braun stated that the change was necessary due to the low participation rates among alumni in the election process. He said that he didn't asked for the change and neither did the president of the university.

"It wasn't representative," Braun said. "It enabled a clique of a few people to actually determine three board members. I don't think that is real representation."

The governor says he will allow the current three alumni elected board of trustee members to remain on the board until their term is up. He didn't make mention of who he plans to replace them with.

Braun also addressed controversial comments made by Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, who faced backlash from the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus and The Concerned Clergyregarding his views on the Three-Fifths Compromise. They called for Braun to denounce Beckwith’s remarks.

"I wouldn't have used that characterization, and I don't like it. I am a believer that you better start thinking before it comes out,” Braun responded. " I will leave it at that. I think that you don't want to make headlines the wrong way because it takes away from the substance of what you are trying to do in general. That will be the end of my comment on that."

Although Beckwith attended the press event, he did not speak and was not seated next to the governor. As for the state budget, Braun has yet to sign it but has until May 6 to finalize the decision.