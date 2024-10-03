Hoosiers concerned about voter registration status with deadline just days away

INDIANAPOLIS — The voter registration deadline is right around the corner and some Hoosiers have questions about why their voter status isn’t showing they're active when they thought they registered.

“It really scared me because I was like, wait a minute I’m registered to vote,” said Karen Vaughn.

But that wasn't the case when she recently went to check her status.

WRTV

“For the first time ever, I saw inactive and it kind of blew me away,” she told WRTV.

Vaughn hosted an event Wednesday at the Madam Walker Legacy Theater called "Souls to the Polls," an effort to get more people to register and vote.

She told WRTV the confusion about her status wasn’t just a problem she was having.

WRTV

“I shared it with my friends online where they saw this as well, and many were saying they were inactive or even a few said they were listed as deceased.”

WRTV reached out to the Indiana Secretary of State who runs the public voting access portal. They told us they weren’t aware of any technical issues with the statewide site.

WRTV’s Naja Woods asked an official with the Marion County Board of Voters Registration about what they are seeing.

WRTV

“I would say it’s typical,” said Bryan Chatfield, the Chief Deputy with the board. “It’s actually more common this time of the year. There are so many different unique cases on why a voter may become inactive.”

In Vaughn’s case, she recently moved counties. She realized she had to update her status and re-register.

Officials said it's important to not only update address changes, but to register in the right county.

WRTV

“We have a lot of people that swear that they have registered, but it's not our county,” said Cindy Mowery, the Republican Director for the board. "You can call in, and we can run the address and see who's registered at that address.“

Officials also urge everyone to make sure all their information is up to date, including any address or name changes.

The Secretary of State said it can take one to two business days for voter registration and status changes initiated by counties and individuals to update to the statewide system.

WRTV

Customer service support for the state voter registration and information website is available to users via phone, text message service, or email contacts provided.

You can also reach out to your local voter registration board if you have any questions.

