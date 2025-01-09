Indiana House and Senate lawmakers outline priorities for 2025 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are back at work meeting for the start of the 124th Indiana General Assembly.

Republicans in the Senate and Democrats in the House released their priorities for the 2025 legislative session.

Democrats say their agenda focuses on working Hoosiers while Republicans in the Senate have a major focus on fiscal matters.

"We are trying to respond to those concerns that folks have because we do know that there are people being priced out of their homes because they can't afford to pay the property taxes that are due,” State Sen. Travis Holdman, a Republican representing Markle, Indiana, said.

That's why Senate Republicans are making property taxes their top priority.

Holdman will be the author of Senate Bill 1 once it is filed.

Leaders haven't shared details on specific legislation. However, they did say some proposed changes could force local units of government to increase income taxes.

"We still have just shy of $5.1 billion in local income tax capacity to help fill that gap so the well is not dry," Holman said. "It will have to be something the locals will have to make a decision on themselves."

Republicans say they will also address Medicaid costs through reforms like work requirements. They also hope to lower healthcare costs this legislative session.

You can see a breakdown of their priorities below, there are five bills in total. These bills had yet to be filed by the time this article was published.

Senate Bill 1, authored by State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)



WHAT: Collaborate with the House of Representatives and Gov.-elect Braun to pass meaningful property tax reform

Even though Indiana has some of the lowest property taxes in the country, Hoosiers are justifiably frustrated by the year-over-year increases in recent years. Senate Republicans will strive to balance relief for Hoosier taxpayers with the budget needs of schools and local governments.

Senate Bill 2, authored by State Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka)



WHAT: Implement better controls on Medicaid eligibility and reform the Healthy Indiana Plan to encourage personal responsibility

Indiana's Medicaid program is growing at unsustainable rates. Reforms must be made to ensure Indiana can continue to provide coverage for the Hoosiers who need it most

Senate Bill 3, authored by State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne)



WHAT: Require health plan intermediaries to act in the best financial interest of their clients — the employers who sponsor health insurance for Hoosier workers

Employers who pay for their employees' health care should be able to trust that the health plan intermediary they work with is acting in their best financial interest — not the best interest of the intermediary

Senate Bill 4, authored by State Sen. Eric Koch (R-Bedford)



WHAT : Require a permit for basin-to-basin water transfers and other large long-distance water pipeline projects

Indiana is blessed with abundant water resources, but as our state continues to experience record investment, we need to ensure our resources are being managed responsibly so Hoosiers continue to have the access they need

Senate Bill 5, authored by State Sen. Scott Baldwin (R-Noblesville)



WHAT: Improve fiscal oversight to protect taxpayer dollars

When the government awards large contracts with taxpayer dollars, Hoosiers expect results. SB 5 would ensure alignment with legislative intent and result in improved management of public funds

Democrats in the House have three main policy priorities: fund education, support public safety and veterans, and lower the cost of living through things like building more housing.

"We have had many old abandoned properties torn down throughout the state and there are a lot of vacant lots,” Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, a Democrat representing Fort Wayne and Minority Leader in the House, said. “It would be nice to incentivize builders to build in these areas."

When it comes to funding education, Democrats are vowing to fight House Bill 1136. It would disband school districts that don't meet certain attendance requirements and could impact Indianapolis Public Schools.

"We need to make sure we are holding charter just as accountable and responsible as our traditional schools but we cannot adequately educate our kids if we continue to change the goalpost,” Rep. Cherrish Pryor, a Democrat representing Indianapolis, said.

A full breakdown of the House Democrats’ priorities can be seen below. They don’t have specific bill numbers yet but will file related legislation later.

Lower the cost of living



﻿﻿Deliver on property tax relief and increase the affordable housing supply

﻿﻿Take on the healthcare industry and save Hoosiers money

﻿﻿Cap rising insurance premiums

﻿﻿Rein in corporate middlemen that drive health care prices up via prior authorization and PBMs

﻿﻿Pause utility rate hikes, thus putting more money in the pockets of Hoosiers

﻿﻿End the FSSA childcare waitlist

﻿﻿Crackdown on junk fees and scams

Fund education



﻿﻿Fully fund public schools to relieve pressure on local property taxes

﻿﻿Make pre-K accessible, affordable, and universal

Support public safety and veterans



﻿﻿Secure resources for police, fire, and EMS by retaining local control and local funding sources

﻿﻿Increase the 1977 police and fire retirement fund benefit for those who serve 20 years

﻿﻿Reinstate full in-state tuition for eligible children of disabled veterans

﻿﻿Protect the right to fair housing for veterans

House Republicans say they plan to release their priorities on Tuesday of next week. This is a long session since lawmakers will be crafting a budget for the next two years.