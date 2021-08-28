Watch
Indiana lawmakers react to death of Hoosier Marine who died in Kabul bombing

Posted at 3:33 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 15:33:50-04

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are sharing heartfelt messages in honor of the U.S. service members who lost their lives in the attack on a Kabul airport earlier this week.

One of those killed Marine Corps Corporal Humberto Sanchez, from Logansport, Indiana.

On Friday, Gov. Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor all those whose lives were lost.

Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps identified the remaining service members who were killed, including Cpl. Sanchez.

Following that announcement, Gov. Holcomb along with several lawmakers across the state issued statements on the death of U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez.

"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom. While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how."
Gov. Eric Holcomb
“I join Logansport, Cass County and Hoosiers across the state in mourning U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. His bravery for answering the call to protect Americans, our freedom and our nation should always be remembered. I am praying for his family, friends and community that loved him and his selfless sacrifice."
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

