Indiana lawmakers react to death of Hoosier Marine who died in Kabul bombing

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are sharing heartfelt messages in honor of the U.S. service members who lost their lives in the attack on a Kabul airport earlier this week.

One of those killed Marine Corps Corporal Humberto Sanchez, from Logansport, Indiana.

On Friday, Gov. Holcomb ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday to honor all those whose lives were lost.

Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps identified the remaining service members who were killed, including Cpl. Sanchez.

Following that announcement, Gov. Holcomb along with several lawmakers across the state issued statements on the death of U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez.

"I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom. While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how." Gov. Eric Holcomb

“I join Logansport, Cass County and Hoosiers across the state in mourning U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. His bravery for answering the call to protect Americans, our freedom and our nation should always be remembered. I am praying for his family, friends and community that loved him and his selfless sacrifice." Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

Heartbroken to learn that Corporal Humberto Sanchez, a Marine from Logansport, was among those lost in yesterday’s attack. He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss. — Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) August 28, 2021

My deepest condolences to the family of Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez of Logansport, IN. Our country must never forget his ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) August 28, 2021

I grieve for the family of Corporal Humberto Sanchez, an American hero from Logansport, IN killed in the Kabul Airport bombing. He gave his life to protect others. I know how proud Logansport, IN, and America are of Corporal Sanchez. May God keep you in the palm of his hands. — Joe Donnelly (@JoeforIndiana) August 28, 2021

I know I join many voices by expressing my condolences to the family of U.S. Marine Corporal Humberto Sanchez from Logansport, IN, who tragically lost his life alongside 12 other U.S. military members in Afghanistan. His sacrifice will not be forgotten. — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) August 28, 2021