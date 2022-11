INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis pastor is now hoping to become the city's next mayor.

WRTV has learned Pastor James W. Jackson is running as a Republican.

He has filed paperwork and informed his congregation at Fervent Prayer Church Sunday.

A formal announcement is expected soon.

Jackson joins incumbent Mayor Joe Hogsett and State Representative Robin Shackleford in the race. Both Hogsett and Shackleford are running as Democrats.