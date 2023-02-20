Watch Now
Education Committee holding hearing for bill restricting LGBTQ topics in school

HB 1608 is drawing comparisons to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill
Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 09:02:11-05

INDIANAPOLIS — This morning, a bill being compared to the Florida bill dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill is being heard in the House Education Committee.

House Bill 1608 is aimed to ban schools and third-party vendors from instruction for students from K-3 on sexual orientation, gender roles, identity and expression.

The legislation would create a path for parents to file complaints over classroom instruction.

The bill was authored by Republican Rep. Michelle Davis, who represents Whiteland.

The ACLU of Indiana will rally at the Indiana Statehouse at 8 a.m.

