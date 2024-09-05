Local church looks to get more Hoosiers to the polls ahead of 2024 presidential election

INDIANAPOLIS — Historically, Hoosier voters have struggled to get to the polls and in communities of color, turnout is lower than average.

An Indianapolis church is trying to make a difference and get more people to cast their vote this November.

On Wednesday, Eastern Star Church didn’t host a worship service, instead a community conversation about voter engagement.

WRTV

"It's important to take the opportunity when you have the opportunity to vote,” said Clemesia McCarty.

She isn't a member of the church, but she still showed up to encourage others to vote in a few months.

"Indiana is at the bottom of states in the United States of America in terms of people who are already registered to vote,” said Easter Star Senior Pastor Jeffrey A. Johnson Sr., “So, we’re doing everything we can to push people to the polls."

WRTV

In 2022, Indiana ranked 50th in the nation for voter turnout, according to the Indiana Civic Health Index. Historically, that turnout is even lower for Black, Latino, and Asian voters.

"Voting barriers and accessibility are not equitable across the board, some groups have greater challenges,” explained Laura Wilson, the Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis.

Wednesday’s conversation hoped to address some of those barriers.

WRTV

“I've been in contact with IndyGo and they plan to offer free bus rides again this year on Election Day,” said Eastern Star Church member Katrina Owens. “Some of the polling sites this year in October, during early voting, are going to have extended hours."

Owens, who’s also running for state senate, told WRTV transportation isn’t the only barrier.

"We need to have a transparent conversation about where to access information about who's on the ballot, the registration process,” explained Owens. "We need to also give them information about the polling sites."

WRTV

It's important information the church, that oftentimes plays a significant role in many communities, hopes to provide to anyone who needs it.

"We want to make sure we take that influence, and we use it in a positive way,” said Johnson.

Wilson added they expect a higher voter turnout this election and not just because it’s a presidential election.

WRTV

“Having candidates from diverse backgrounds can oftentimes help in terms of reaching out to more voters,” Wilson explained. “To have more diverse candidates oftentimes means you're going to attract more diverse voters, and by that logic, we would expect to see higher voter turnout as well.”

For more information on how to register to vote in the state of Indiana, click here.