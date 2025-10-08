Local organizations speaking out following reports of Vice President J.D. Vance visit

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President J.D. Vance is reportedly making another visit to the Hoosier State on Friday. The Vice President is said to be making his second scheduled visit this year to meet with state Republican lawmakers to discuss a mid-decade redistricting plan.

Local organizations, including Indiana Conservation Voters, are pushing back against the visit and say they plan to organize in opposition.

Indiana Conservation Voters issued this statement on Wednesday:

“Hoosiers have been more than clear on this issue over the past two months: We don’t want Washington outsiders telling us how to run our state. Attempts to redraw Indiana’s legislative maps in the middle of the decade are unfair, unnecessary and out of step with hard-working Hoosiers’ priorities.



What’s more, they want to come into our state and tell us what to do with our legislative process while the federal government is shut down. Maybe they should just stay in Washington and clean up their own mess instead of disrupting our lives and our state with their political shenanigans.



Indiana leaders should continue to reject this distraction from D.C. and stay focused on the real issues that matter to Hoosiers: inflation, energy costs and taxes.”

WRTV reached out to state Democrats, who were unable to confirm the vice president's visit. But Chair Tallian did provide this statement:

“The federal government is currently shut down, veterans are going without services, thousands of law enforcement are working without pay, and tariff taxes are hurting Hoosiers. Despite this, President Donald Trump is sending his minion, Vice President JD Vance, to beg Indiana Republicans again to kiss the ring and fall in line.



Republicans are incredibly scared of facing the voters in the midterm elections in just a year’s time. They know that Hoosiers and Americans are feeling the pressure from rising healthcare premiums, shrinking childcare options, and tariff taxes raising costs and putting family farms in danger.



DEMOCRACY IS UNDER SIEGE across the entire country. Instead of working to solve any of these issues, Republicans are ignoring the voters and are rigging the lines in Texas, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, and Ohio in a desperate attempt to keep power.



“Our message to Republicans is clear: if they try this in Indiana, voters will make them pay. A clear majority of Hoosiers are opposed to this blatant power grab ordered by Donald Trump. Hoosiers are still waiting: will Governor Braun and the Republican supermajority listen to them or the DC party bosses?”

Indiana Conservation Voters and other groups plan to rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday, October 10, at 12 p.m. More information can be found here.