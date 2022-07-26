PHOTOS: Day two of Indiana's special session 2022

Share Facebook

A sign held up during an anti-abortion rally inside of the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, reads "Women Deserve Better Than Abortion." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

The organization "Indiana Right to Life" held a rally for anti-abortion protesters as they waited in line for public comment at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A medical worker at the “Indiana Right to Life” rally inside the statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, holds a sign that says "Dignity for all our patients." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

On day two of Indiana's special session, "Indiana Right to Life" had a table on the first floor of the statehouse where anti-abortion protesters could grab a free t-shirt, sticker, or sign that read "Love them BOTH" on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A parent and their child at an anti-abortion rally inside if the Indiana Statehouse stand on the second floor. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A sign that reads "Women Deserve Better than Abortion" is held up during an anti-abortion rally at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A sign at an anti-abortion rally inside of the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 reads "I VOTE PRO-LIFE FIRST." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

An anti-abortion rally was held inside the Indiana Statehouse on day two of the Indiana special session on Tuesday, July 26. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A man holds a sign that reads "BAN TELEMED ABORTION" inside the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A man holds a sign that says "WE NEED REAL ENFORCEMENT!" inside the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Two women converse on the second floor of the Indiana Statehouse while one woman holds a sign that says, "PRO-CHOICE IS NOT ANTI-LIFE" on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A man holds a yellow sign that reads, "ALL RIGHTS BEGIN WITH THE RIGHT TO LIFE." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A pair of friends at a rally hosted by "Indiana Right to Life" on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 each hold signs that say, "A childs right to live is no one's right to choose" and "Make America Pro-Life Again." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

People walk down the steps on the east side of the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Most pictured here attended the "Love Them Both" rally. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Angela Minter, founder and president of "Sisters for Life” spoke during the anti-abortion rally "Love Them Both" at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

An anti-abortion activist holds a sign that reads “THE FUTURE IS ANTI-ABORTION” as part of the “Students for Life” organization. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A pro-abortion rights (left) protester and an anti-abortion rights protester talk on the second floor of the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Outside of the Indiana Statehouse, two pro-abortion rights protesters carry a sign that reads “Build THIS Wall” (church and state) onTuesday, JUly 26, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

The south lawn of the Indiana Statehouse on the second day of Indiana special sessions was a drastically different look compared to the first day when there were tens of thousands of people both outside and inside the building. Most of the people who attended the Indiana General Assembly on Monday, July 25, 2022 were pro-abortion rights. The majority of the people who attended on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 were anti-abortion rights. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

