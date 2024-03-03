Rally at Indiana Statehouse amplifies voices of low-wage voters

INDIANAPOLIS — Mass rallies are taking place across the country, including at the Indiana Statehouse, to lift the voices of low-wage voters and call on change from legislators.

From Fort Wayne to Indianapolis, over 100 Hoosiers marched around the Statehouse on Saturday, joining more than two dozen states nationwide mobilizing millions of Americans.

WRTV Signs lays out statistics

“I’m a union worker with SEIU local one, it’s very important to represent all workers across the board,” said Doris Jones.

Jones is a single mother who let her voice be heard in Saturday’s rally.

The mother of two said she’s faced homelessness in the past and now must work two jobs as a union worker and teacher, just to keep food on the table for her kids.

“We need more of everything, and start with living wages, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

WRTV Poverty=Death

“If you’re taking care of yourself, a spouse and two children, you need minimum $22 to get the basics,” added Rod Hollinger-Janzen, the Tri-Chair of Indiana’s Poor People Campaign.

According to the Poor People’s Campaign, 2.2 million people in Indiana are poor and low wealth, making up 38% of the state’s electorate, with poverty being the fourth leading cause of death nationwide.

“We want healthcare for all," explained Hollinger-Janzen. “As you may have heard, in Indiana over the last year, over 500,000 people have been cut off from Medicaid.”

WRTV "We won't be silent anymore"

These are the statistics members of the organization are trying to change at the state and national level.

“We’re asking that people get out there and vote for the best option, but we are not going to be passive. We’re going to be telling politicians what we want,” said Hollinger-Janzen.

The organization says they'll be delivering their demands, such as higher working wages, affordable health care and housing and stricter gun laws to Indiana legislators at the statehouse on Monday, March 4.

WRTV Indiana Poor People's Campaign rally at Statehouse

They’ll also be lobbying in Washington as well.

Indiana Poor People’s Campaign is one of 30+ states to launch 40 weeks of action in the lead up to the election.

They say poor voters pledge to oust candidates who fail to put an end to "policy murder."