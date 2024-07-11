Rep. Victoria Spartz formally charged after bringing handgun into D.C. airport

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, representing District 5 in Indiana, has been formally charged in Virginia after she allegedly brought a handgun into a Washington D.C. airport.

According to documents filed in the Loudon General District Court in Virginia, Spartz is charged with carrying a weapon in an airport terminal. This is a misdemeanor.

The alleged incident happened in Dulles International Airport last month.

Spartz, the first and only Ukrainian-born House member, was found with a .380 caliber firearm in her carry-on bag by TSA agents.

She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

