Watch Now
News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

Rep. Victoria Spartz formally charged after bringing handgun into D.C. airport

victoria spartz file generic
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE PHOTO: Indiana's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Victoria Spartz gestures during an interview in Westfield, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
victoria spartz file generic
Spartz Gun
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jul 11, 2024

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, representing District 5 in Indiana, has been formally charged in Virginia after she allegedly brought a handgun into a Washington D.C. airport.

According to documents filed in the Loudon General District Court in Virginia, Spartz is charged with carrying a weapon in an airport terminal. This is a misdemeanor.

The alleged incident happened in Dulles International Airport last month.

Spartz, the first and only Ukrainian-born House member, was found with a .380 caliber firearm in her carry-on bag by TSA agents.

She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | July 11, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.