Republicans select Cyndi Carrasco to fill state Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS — Republicans in central Indiana selected Cyndi Carrasco to fill the late Sen. Jack Sandlin’s state Senate seat.

Carrasco will fill the Indiana Senate District 36 seat, which was vacated when Sandlin died in Sept. District 36 includes portions of Marion and Johnson counties.

“It is my solemn honor to have been elected to fulfill the remainder of my friend Jack Sandlin’s term in the State Senate,” Carrasco said. “I will never try to be another Jack, but I will keep his legacy at heart, and will be your representative at the Statehouse and in the community as I fight for Hoosier families and our foundational conservative principles.”

Carrasco served as Vice President and General Counsel at University of Indianapolis and as Deputy General Counsel and Ethics Officer for Gov. Eric Holcomb. She was Indiana’s Inspector General from 2015-2017. She also ran for Marion County Prosecutor in 2022.

She will fill the Senate seat until Nov. 2024.