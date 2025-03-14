Rising political tensions take a toll on personal relationships

INDIANAPOLIS — As the political landscape in the United States becomes increasingly polarized, many individuals, regardless of their political affiliations, are experiencing heightened tensions that affect their mental and emotional well-being. These tensions have led to the deterioration of friendships and familial bonds, as certain people find themselves estranged from loved ones simply due to differing political beliefs.

A Shift in Perspectives

R.J. Gwaltney, who previously supported Hillary Clinton in 2016, has undergone a significant political transformation by voting Republican in the 2024 elections. This shift has sparked fears of losing meaningful relationships.

"I cry myself to sleep at night sometimes thinking about it," Gwaltney shared. "Because who I vote for should have no bearing on my relationship with you."

Similarly, Jay Washington made the switch to an Independent voter in 2016 and later cast his ballot for Democratic candidates in 2020 and 2024.

Both Gwaltney and Washington, while not personally acquainted, resonate with the social challenges their political stances have introduced into their lives.

The Deterioration of Relationships

Social media has become a battleground for political debates, leading to confrontational exchanges and the ultimatum of severed ties.

Gwaltney expressed concern over seeing "ugly things" posted online—people disowning family members based solely on their political choices.

Washington echoed this sentiment, stating, "I've just seen the true sides of some people that I've called friends."

Gwaltney revealed a distressing ultimatum from friends casting a broad message: "If you are voting for Trump, you voted against me... and we're no longer family. And if you're my friend and you voted for Trump, shame on you, I'm no longer going to be your friend. That gives me great anxiety."

These conditional statements have raised significant stress for Gwaltney about maintaining personal connections.

The Impact on Mental Health

Psychologist Dr. Lindsay Flegge from IU Health has noted a troubling trend of severed friendships over political beliefs.

According to a YouGov study, 26 percent of Americans have ended friendships since 2016 due to political differences.

Dr. Flegge cited that with rising polarization, many individuals are resorting to "going No Contact" more frequently than ever before. This trend can have serious repercussions for mental and emotional health, contributing to feelings of isolation and despair.

The psychologist remarked, "It's very isolating. We're spending more time on our phones, more time feeling left out, more time isolated."

She emphasized the importance of recognizing that disagreements are a natural part of relationships, even among family members and friends, and that they should not lead to irrevocable divides.

Navigating Difficult Conversations

Washington stressed that conversations about politics can quickly devolve into name-calling and a lack of willingness to listen.

"I'm always willing to have a conversation," he asserted. "Where it really stops is when the other person cannot be respectful or acknowledge the facts."

Mental health experts suggest that it is crucial to distinguish between a disagreement on politics and a disconnection due to disrespectful or questionable values.

Dr. Flegge provided practical advice for managing anxiety surrounding political discussions:



Limit Social Media Exposure : Reducing time spent online can alleviate stress.

: Reducing time spent online can alleviate stress. Turn Off News Alerts : Disconnecting from constant news updates can provide mental relief.

: Disconnecting from constant news updates can provide mental relief. Approach Conversations with Empathy : Engage with understanding and consider different perspectives.

: Engage with understanding and consider different perspectives. Find Common Ground: During heated discussions, look for mutual interests or beliefs to foster connection.

In these unpredictable times, fostering compassion for oneself and others may pave the way for healthier interactions and a more supportive community, regardless of political differences. Now, more than ever, nurturing relationships is essential to combat the emotional toll that politics can take.