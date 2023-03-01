Several controversial bills still alive at the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday marked the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session.

Several controversial bills are still alive after passing out of the Senate. Tuesday was the last day for bills to pass out of the Senate, or else they died.

Senate Bill 12 could prosecute school librarians for adding material that could be viewed as harmful to minors.

The bill would create a process for parents to request the removal of a book from school libraries that they find inappropriate.

There is no state law requiring this process, but several school librarians have said there is already a process in place for parents to do this.

School employees, including teachers and librarians, could face a felony if they are charged with distributing material harmful to minors.

The bill would also not allow K-12 schools to say a book in question has educational value as a defense if they are charged.

Senate Bill 480 would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor and bans other gender affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

The bill passed 36-12.

All of these bills, along with others, are now heading to the House. If they pass the House, they will head to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

A bill banning bullying in schools is moving from the House to the Senate.

House Bill 1483 would require school officials to investigate a report of bullying and gives them three days to tell the victim’s parents. They must tell the alleged bully’s parents within five days.

If the report of bullying is deemed true, the school corporation may transfer either party to another school in the district.

