Bill aimed at protecting victims of bullying passes House, heads to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill banning bullying is schools is moving forward in the Indiana Statehouse.

House Bill 1483 would require school officials to investigate a report of bullying and gives them three days to tell the victim’s parents. They must tell the alleged bully’s parents within five days.

If the report of bullying is deemed true, the school corporation may transfer either party to another school in the district.

The bill passed the House committee 12-0 and then passed the entire house 92-1.

Smith said he's hopeful HB 1483 will get enough votes on a third reading to make its way to the Senate for consideration.

Rep. Vernon Davis authored the bill with intent of protecting the victims of bullying in Indiana schools.

The bill now heads the to Indiana Senate for approval.