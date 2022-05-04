The Bail Project, ACLU sue to stop new limits on charities that pay bail for the needy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Bail Project and the ACLU of Indiana on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to block a new state law that imposes strict limits on charities that pay bail for poor people who face criminal charges.

“This new law singles out charitable bail organizations in Indiana, which for all practical purposes means The Bail Project,” Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana's Legal Director, said in a statement.

“This unconstitutional attack on The Bail Project will hurt low-income Hoosiers in the criminal legal system who will have to sit in jail while presumed innocent because they cannot afford bail.”

The suit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Indianapolis argues that the new law violates The Bail Project’s First Amendment rights and rights under the equal protection clause.

“The Bail Project exists because the use of cash bail discriminates against the poor and erodes the presumption of innocence. The data is also clear that Black communities bear the brunt of these abuses," Twyla Carter, The Bail Project's national director of legal and policy, said. “Our goal from day one has been to demonstrate that cash bail is not needed to ensure return to court and to offer solutions for a more effective, equitable and humane pretrial system."

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the new rules under House Enrolled Act 1300 into law on March 15. It goes into effect on July 1.

"I hope the Indiana Attorney General will vigorously defend the State of Indiana in this case to protect the citizens of the state," said Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, who sponsored the Indiana Senate's version of the bill.

Under the measure, charitable bail organizations must register with the Indiana Department of Insurance and can only assist people charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies as long as the accused has never been previously convicted of a violent felony.

Supporters of the new law say it regulates non-profit groups like The Bail Project in the same way the state regulates private bond companies. Opponents say the new rules make it more difficult to be poor in Indiana.

"It is unconscionable that instead of working to take money out of the system and make it more just, members of the legislature and the governor chose to target one of the only lifelines poor Hoosiers have when their liberty and due process rights are at stake," Carter said.

