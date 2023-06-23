These laws go into effect on July 1, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the 2023 legislative session finished in March, many of the laws voted on, approved and signed by Governor Eric Holcomb will go into effect on Friday, July 1.

The most talked about bill in the 2023 legislative session was the bill banning gender-affirming care for minors.

Last week, a federal judge issued an order stopping the ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender minors from taking effect on July 1.

While that bill continues in a legal limbo, there are plenty of bills that will move to law.

Here is a highlighted list of some of the bills that will become law.

To see the full list of the bills signed into law, click here.

House Bill 1608

HB 1608 will prohibit teachers from instruction on sexuality and gender for K-3 students in schools.

The bill also requires teachers to notify parents if a child comes out as transgender.

The bill originally stated that teachers would not be required to call children by a preferred pronoun or gender if it went against their religious beliefs, regardless of a parent's request.

This bill has drawn comparisons to the Florida bill that was notoriously called “Don’t Say Gay”.

Senate Bill 114

SB 114 protects tenants from the risk of utility shutoffs if the owner of their property fails to pay utility bills.

This comes after multiple instances of city officials needing to step in to keep utilities on at Indianapolis area apartment complexes.

The law will allow the utility company to ask for a court-appointed receiver. The receiver would take over the property or properties and make sure the bills are paid.

Senate Bill 369

Senate Bill 369, known by many as “Jake’s Law” will require anyone overseeing or supervising an activity at an athletic facility to be informed of the location of the AED and would ensure every venue has a specific emergency action plan when sudden cardiac arrest occurs.

Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1also referred to as the Behavioral Health Matters bill establishes a statewide crisis response system to support Hoosiers going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis. This would include a help line.

Senate Bill 35

Senate Bill 35 is a financial literacy bill. It requires students who are expected to graduate in 2028 to successfully complete a personal financial responsibility course to graduate.

House Bill 1177

House Bill 1177 offers teachers optional firearm safety training funded by the state.

HB 1177 also requires schools to distribute firearm safety materials to parents regarding how to safely store firearms in order to keep them out of children's hands.

Senate Bill 290

Senate Bill 290 requires the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) to disclose how they’re spending money generated from selling your personal information.

This bill was brought to the table following a WRTV Investigates story in March that uncovered the BMV selling residents personal information for millions in profit.

House Bill 1286

HB 1286 will require coroners in Indiana to test for xylazine in people who die from drug overdose.

House Bill 1365

HB 1365 will outlawing 'switch' devices that turn handguns into machine guns.

Under this bill, guns modified with an auto-sear are outlawed just like other machine guns.

Possessing a firearm with a switch is a level 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison if convicted.

House Bill 1186

Under this new law, police can enforce a 25-foot buffer zone around investigating officers. If a person "knowingly or intentionally" approaches an officer and ignores an order to stop, they can be charged with a Class C misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 43

This law will ban public safety agencies from establishing a residency requirement for 911 dispatchers.

In 2020, the Indiana general assembly designated 911 operators as first responders in Indiana code.

Because of that designation, some agencies require that 911 operators live in the community in which they serve.

As WRTV has reported, 911 call centers have been having increased wait times due to a lack of staff.