Bills moving through the statehouse aimed at gun laws and gun safety

INDIANAPOLIS — Today is Gun Safety Advocacy Day at the Indiana Statehouse.

The fourth floor at the statehouse will be filled with gun safety advocates pleading to lawmakers to make change.

More than two dozen bills are moving through the statehouse, which the authors will say make gun law safer in our state.

One of those bills is HB 1347.

It incentivizes gun owners to take gun safety classes and purchase gun storage devices.

If approved, it allows Hoosiers to get a $300 tax credit for those expenses.

In the Senate, Bill 358 covers overall firearm safety.

The proposal establishes a gun safety and suicide prevention fund to allow funding for schools and non-profits to provide training for firearm safety.

The bill would also make storing an unsecured firearm neglect of a dependent unless the firearms is locked, unloaded or the manner it is stored is objectively reasonable.

The bill as its written right now would require gun owners to report missing weapons within 24 hours.

It would also demand gun owners take a safety course and require dealers to provide a safe storage device.

So far this year, there have been 67 mass shootings.

A number of them happening at schools.

Several bills are in the works right now to help protect students in the classroom.

Senate bill 113 would allow retired police officers to carry a firearm on school property under certain conditions.

The retired officer must have served for 10 years or more, have a valid ID and meet annual training and qualifications.

Another bill, House bill 1177 aims to arm teachers with gun education classes.

Bill 1177 would create a specialized firearms safety class that teachers could opt into for free.

According to Indiana code, it's up to each school board to decide if teachers can carry guns at school.

The 40-hour training class is something the author of the bill, state representative Jim Lucas feels is needed

Other bills regarding firearms include: