United Church of Christ holds prayer walk to protest anti-abortion, anti-trans legislations

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the United Church of Christ held a prayer walk to support transgender people who are harmed by current and pending legislations around the country, as well as protest anti-abortion laws.

The prayer walk was held just one day after the Indiana Supreme Court ruled the state's near-total abortion ban is constitutional.

Participants in the walk say these legislations are often wrongly justified by using the belief of Christianity and conservative faith.

“These bills are not to be justified by using the Christian faith,” Reverend Emma Loane said. “We are here as Christians to say it’s part of our faith to honor the worth of all human beings, including our trans youth, LGBTQ folks and women.”

Loane is the Associate Pastor of United Church of Christ Congregation in Louisville, Kentucky. She says actions like the peace walk is something that is deeply rooted in her faith.

“There are bills being passed into law even though the majority of folks in those states understand the repercussions for not just trans youth, but LGBTQ folks, women and minorities. It’s causing fear,” Loane said.

Other participants say they are asking legislators to show more consideration for those who will be affected by the new laws.

“We’re asking them to recognize we are all children of God, and we all love the same,” Michael Ashe, Pastor of First Congregational Church in Rhode Island, said.

Indiana’s House Bill 1608 went into effect Saturday, which bans teachers from instruction on sexuality and gender for K-3 students in schools and requires teachers to notify parents if a child comes out as transgender.

Ashe says bills like these are denying educational opportunities to LGBTQ youth.

“They need this education to find themselves,” Ashe said. “I didn’t have much education. Now that I have that education behind me, I am a lot more comfortable in my own skin as a child of God and a gay minister in the United Church of Christ.”

Participants say they have one message to those who feel targeted by the legislation: You are not alone.

“There are people here who believe there is a God who loves you just as you are. You are never alone,” Loane said.

