1 dead, 2 transported after crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
The crash involved two vehicles and left three left lanes blocked between Lafayette Road and West 71st Street, according to Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Responders are still at the scene and are investigating.
The name of the deceased person hasn't been released.
Additional details were not immediately available.
