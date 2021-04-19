2-year-old struck, killed by driver in Johnson County mobile home park

JOHNSON COUNTY — A 2-year-old died after they were struck by a driver Monday evening in Johnson County, according to the sheriff.

The child was struck just before 5 p.m. in the Winterbrook Mobile Home Park, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess confirmed.

The mobile home park is near County Road 400 West and County Line Road, just outside of Greenwood.

The driver who struck the child is still at the scene, Burgess said.

Additional details haven't been released as the incident is still under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.