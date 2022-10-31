3 teenagers found dead in Kosciusko County

Kosciusko County — Preliminary autopsy results indicate three teenagers found dead inside a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The three teenagers identified as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, 16-year-old Karen Miller and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Etna Green. Etna Green is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.

All three were found unresponsive on a rural property.

According to state police, preliminary indicators from autopsies performed Monday at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne point toward carbon monoxide poisoning. Toxicology results are still pending, however.