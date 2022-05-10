5 Potential hepatitis cases identified in Indiana children, IDOH says

Watch
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:45:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is investigating five potential cases of non-viral hepatitis impacting children.

These mysterious hepatitis cases are popping up in states across the country.

ABC News reports that cases have been identified in 25 states and territories over the past seven months.

Most of the at least 109 children who have gotten sick are under the age of 10. Five of them have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials say none of the common hepatitis viruses can be traced to these new cases.

"We continue to work with providers to identify patients whose cases warrant review, and many date back over several months as records are identified," the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement."

It's still unknown what is behind the outbreak.

