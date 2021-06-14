5-year-old boy struck and killed in Anderson

ANDERSON — A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a driver Monday afternoon in Anderson, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found the boy was struck around 2:20 p.m. in the 700 block of West Vineyard Street, just east of Community Hospital Anderson, by a driver going westbound, Anderson Police Department Officer Caleb McKnight said in a press release. The boy was struck in the roadway.

The boy's mother and other family members drove the boy to a hospital in Anderson where he later died, McKnight said. The identity of the boy hasn't been released.

The driver who struck the boy remained at the scene and no charges have been filed yet, McKnight said. Their identity also hasn't been released.

An investigation into the incident is still underway by the department's crash team.

"The Anderson Police Department express our utmost condolences to the family involved," McKnight said in the release.

