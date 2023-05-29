Adult, two children found dead in Muncie home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

MUNCIE — One adult and two young children are dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Emergency personel were called to the home on East Yale Sunday for someone unresponsive.

Arriving crews found an adult and two young kids unresponsive in the home. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members tell WRTV another person was transported to the hospital and is currently being treeated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene says identities and cause of death are expected to be released after autopsies are completed on Monday. He says they are testing for carbon monoxide poisoning.

WRTV has reached out to the Muncie County Fire Department for more information, we are still waiting to hear back.

The deaths remain under investigation at this time.