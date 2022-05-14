Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

At least 17 agencies working on fire in Rush County

Minor injuries reported to multiple firefighters
Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
MattGush/ThinkStock
MattGush
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire
Posted at 9:11 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 21:11:36-04

RUSH COUNTY – Multiple agencies have reported to a fire this evening at Milroy Pallet in Rush County, according to Rush County EMA Director Chuck Kimker.

Kimker said the call came in between 5 – 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 17 agencies responded to the fire.

According to Kimker, multiple firefighters have suffered minor heat-related injuries while battling the blaze.

Milroy Pallet is in a rural area, located at 3018 W. 1050 S. in Milroy, Indiana.

TOP STORIES: Homeowners hope to get money back after state wins $47K judgment against Noblesville contractor | 'Toddlers and Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says | Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Four ex-North Central High School students file lawsuit alleging district ignored teacher misconduct | Woman who hid race from home appraisers to get more value hopes US can change

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!