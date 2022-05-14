At least 17 agencies working on fire in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY – Multiple agencies have reported to a fire this evening at Milroy Pallet in Rush County, according to Rush County EMA Director Chuck Kimker.

Kimker said the call came in between 5 – 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 17 agencies responded to the fire.

According to Kimker, multiple firefighters have suffered minor heat-related injuries while battling the blaze.

Milroy Pallet is in a rural area, located at 3018 W. 1050 S. in Milroy, Indiana.