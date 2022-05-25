Authorities respond to fatal crash on northeast side Tuesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has responded to the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the area of E. 38th Street and N. Gale Street on the city's northeast side.

According to IMPD, at approximately 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a crash. Based on preliminary information, a vehicle traveling westbound of 38th Street struck a male as they were crossing the street.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The IMPD crash investigation unit is responding.

This story will be updated.