Avon school bus involved in crash on Dan Jones Road, police say

AVON — A driver is in critical condition after they were in a crash with an Avon Community School Corporation school bus with 23 students onboard Wednesday afternoon.

It happened about 4 p.m. on Dan Jones Road south of County Road 200 South, according to a notification from the Avon Police Department.

One or two students aboard the bus were checked for injuries at the scene, while both the driver and a passenger of another vehicle were transported to a hospital for their injuries, said Washington Township/Avon Fire Department Batallion Chief Jerry Bessler.

A helicopter was called for the driver, who needed to be extricated from their vehicle, but responders were able to get that person out before the helicopter arrived.

Roads in the area were reopened by 5 p.m., Bessler said.

Avon Police Chief Sean Stroops told WRTV that parents were notified, and a rally point was established at Avon High School for parents to pick up their children.

This is a developing story.