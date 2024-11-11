Bloomington grant program aiming to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety

BLOOMINGTON — In Bloomington, biking is more than just a mode of transportation, it's a way of life.

“Bloomington was unique in the sense of the Little 500 brings out a whole other cycling community that doesn't really exist in other places,” explained Revolution Bike and Bean Mechanic Michael Larson.

This week, the city began accepting applicants for its Local Motion Grant Program. Per a community release: "The grant program supports community projects that aim to enhance walking and bicycling infrastructure and culture in Bloomington."

WRTV

“It's a choice between walking and biking and driving and let them make an equal equitable and safe choice in how they get from point A to point B. That's how we can make momentum, create the momentum in a culture shift in transportation," explained Bloomington's Bicycle and Pedestrian coordinator, Hank Duncan.

Previous applicants for the annual grant include The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington. The organization used their grant to help pay for a kid's bike club that thought street safety.

“You need to be following the laws of putting a bike on the road, and so showing kids how to do that correctly, appropriately, is critical to ensuring their safety if they're going to use that mode of transportation," explained The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington CEO, Jeff Baldwin.

WRTV

Cyclists like Larson say the grant program shows the city's commitment to making the roads safer for everyone.

"I think it's huge," Larson shared. "(The cars are) always annoyed by cyclists, and the more they build more infrastructure for the cyclists, the more they're off the main roads, so it helps everyone."

Per the city of Bloomington, the maximum grant award is $2,400 per project and applicants can include non-profit organizations, neighborhood associations, and local businesses.

More information is available on thecity's website.

