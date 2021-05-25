Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake County river days after he disappeared

HAMMOND, Ind. — The body of a 12-year-old boy who was missing for more than a week was recovered from a river in northwestern Indiana, police said.

Kyrin Carter, who had autism, disappeared from a Hammond hotel on May 15. He was from Missouri and was in the area to visit relatives.

The body was discovered by a volunteer Monday night who was in a kayak on the Little Calumet River, about 300 feet from where the boy was reported missing, police said.

The cause of death wasn't immediately determined, said Merrilee Frey, the Lake County coroner.

There was an extensive search involving police, all-terrain vehicles and horses. The Little Calumet River Basin Commission temporarily stopped the flow of water into the river to help authorities search for the boy.

PREVIOUS | Search on-going for 12-year-old boy with autism in Hammond