Search on-going for 12-year-old boy with autism in Hammond

HAMMOND — Officers are still searching for a missing 12-year-old boy with autism last seen Saturday at a hotel in Hammond.

Kyrin Carter, was last seen around 12:15 p.m. CST on surveillance video leaving the Best Western hotel on 179th Street and going towards the Little Calumet River.

He is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to a Silver Alert issued Saturday. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark blue shorts with a light blue stripe and no shoes.

Indiana DNR Conservation Officers

His mother, Danielle Duckworth, told ABC 7 Chicago they arrived in Hammond a few days before we went missing from Kansas City, Missouri to visit relatives and attend an engagement party.

"He's a good kid," Duckworth told ABC 7 Chicago. "He's very energetic, he's nice. Spoiled, of course. He's an only child. He's my only child."

Volunteers are passing out flyers and assisting police with the search and rescue mission.

On Sunday, Indiana Conservation Officers assisted the Hammond Police Department in the search. A helicopter from the Lake County Sheriff's Office assisted with the search on Saturday.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, police said volunteers are welcome to come help with search efforts.

"Don't approach him. Call 911 if you see him," Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "Keep maintaining a visual on him. You know, he's gonna be really, really scared and he's just going to want his mom, so just kind of keep a visual and call us right away."

"I just want my baby back. He belongs with all this family," Duckworth told ABC 7 Chicago. "He don't belong where he may be. He belongs to his family."