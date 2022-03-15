Body of missing Kokomo teen found weeks after she was reported missing

KOKOMO — The body of a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing over a month ago was found near a bike trail in Kokomo on Monday.

Mea L. Rayls was reported missing on Feb. 8 by her mother.

Rayls was last seen at her home in the 2500 block of North Main Street, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Rayls body was found in the brush near a bike trail in the 3000 block of North Washington St. around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The Howard County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death on Tuesday.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone having additional information is asked to contact Detective Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 327-262-8477.