Kokomo police request help in finding missing teen

Provided/Kokomo Police Department
Kokomo police have requested the public's help in finding Mea Rayls, a 17-year-old girl last seen Sunday, Feb. 6.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 10:38:36-05

KOKOMO — A 17-year-old girl last seen a week ago has been reported missing, and police have requested the public's help in finding her.

Mea Rayls was last spotted Feb. 6 at her home in the 2500 block of North Main Street, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

She was reported missing Feb. 8.

Mea is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call Kokomo police Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Tips may also be submitted to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

