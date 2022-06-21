Body pulled from Seymour creek, was there for 'several days': Police

SEYMOUR — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a creek, having been there for "several days," according to police.

The body of the deceased male was first reported to police Friday, according to a Monday news release from the Seymour Police Department.

Officers responded about 1:15 p.m. that day to a creek on the east side of the Burkhart Boulevard bridge between Fourth and Tipton streets. It was there police found the body.

The body was then removed and taken to the morgue at Schenck Medical Center, according to the release.

The identity of the deceased person has not been disclosed and the cause of his death has yet to be officially determined.

Police say it has not been determined yet whether the death involved foul play.