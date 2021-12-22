Body recovered after house fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO — A body was recovered after a house fire Tuesday night on the south side of Kokomo, according to the fire department.

The Kokomo Fire Department was called to the fire around 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of 50 East, according to a press release from KFD.

Firefighters recovered the body of one person inside the house, according to the release. The Howard County Coroner's Office is working to identify the body and an autopsy will be performed.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the heavy fire conditions, which caused the roof of the house to collapse, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is still under investigation.