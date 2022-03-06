Carmel man dies in early morning I-865 crash

BOONE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-865 Sunday morning.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the driver struck a metal pole in the median of the interstate near the 4.2 mile marker just before 3:30 a.m.
Ryan Forrest of Carmel died at the scene from his injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
