Carmel man dies in early morning I-865 crash

Posted at 11:18 AM, Mar 06, 2022
BOONE COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-865 Sunday morning.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the driver struck a metal pole in the median of the interstate near the 4.2 mile marker just before 3:30 a.m.

Ryan Forrest of Carmel died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

