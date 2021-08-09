Carmel schools adds metal detection at administration building

CARMEL — Metal detection wands are being implemented at the Carmel-Clay Schools administration building after a man brought a gun to a school board meeting.

Emily Bauer, director of community relations for the district, told WRTV in an email pat-down intervention will be used if needed. This doesn't impact school buildings.

A message on the district's website says all participants in a workshop meeting on Wednesday are subject to metal detection and possibly a pat-down.

"To help expedite entry to the meeting, please do not carry bags/backpacks/purses as this will cause delays," the message read. "No firearms or weapons are permitted on school grounds, regardless of an individual’s permit."

Bauer said the safety changes come after a 69-year-old man brought a gun onto school property in July. On July 26, a Carmel Police Department officer saw the handgun fall out of his pocket at a school board meeting.

The police department previously said they didn't believe the man posed a threat to anyone. He was charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property.