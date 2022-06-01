County Line Road closed at SR 37 for two months: INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS — The I-69 project in Marion County continues with lane changes and road closures beginning Wednesday.

County Line Road at SR 37 will be closed for approximately two months as crews work to complete the new alignment for the road. After the two-month closure, County Line Road will run underneath the future I-69 bridges with a large roundabout east of the highway.

The roundabout will connect the future I-69 NB ramps with the existing County Line Road and Bluff Road.

While County Line Road is closed, there will be more changes in the area.

The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County opened for southbound traffic before the morning commute on Wednesday — the first in a series of temporary and permanent traffic pattern changes to advance construction of the limited-access interstate.

Southbound SR 37 traffic shifted to elevated pavement and bridges between Southport Road and Fairview Road in Johnson County. Southbound traffic will no longer stop for traffic signals at Wicker Road and County Line Road for the time being. Northbound lanes will shift in a week.

To help plan safe summer travels, the I-69 Finish Line project website offers a graphical map that can be printed or an interactive Traffic Access Map. The maps put localized traffic patterns into the context of other local roads and the larger I-69 Finish Line project.