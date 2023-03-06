DeKalb Co. business selling yard signs in memory of ISP Master Trooper James Bailey

GARRETT, Ind. — A DeKalb County business owner is using her platform to help raise money for fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey.

Bailey, 50, of Auburn died from his injuries on Friday after being hit by a suspect driving away from a police pursuit.

Cassie Evans, owner of Hometown Graphics in Garrett, was approached by Bailey's extended family to see if there was a way to honor Bailey.

Hometown Graphics is now selling yard signs with Bailey's name, photo and end of watch date.

“I think it’s just, for me, a way that I can help and that I can help contribute to these fundraisers," Evans told WRTV. "That's the best way I've found that I can help people. I have this business and I'm able to create these products that not everyone can do."

The store also has an apparel collection featuring the blue line, and $5 from each item sold will go to the fund as well.

Money from the fundraiser will go to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Fund that is set up for the family. Evans says she is trying to figure out a shipping option for the yard signs.

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and received the Life Saving Award in 2020, according to his obituary. He was named Trooper of the Year for District 12 in 2012 and earned the combat "Action Award" in 2021.

Provided/ISP Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Visitation for Master Trooper Bailey will be held on Friday, March 10 from 2-8 p.m. at County Line Church of God at 7716 N. County Line Rd. E in Auburn.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the Garrett High School Gymnasium at 801 E. Houston Street in Garrett, IN. Trooper Bailey will be buried in Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.