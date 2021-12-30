Delphi man killed, one injured after head-on crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY — A 46-year-old man from Delphi was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday night in Carroll County, according to the sheriff's office.

Chester Clark was killed around 6:50 p.m. on Old State Road 25 just outside of Delphi when a 24-year-old man crashed into his car head-on, according to a press release from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation found the 24-year-old man, of Idaville, crossed the center line for an unknown reason and crashed into Clark's vehicle, according to the release. The man was taken to a hospital in the Lafayette area with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators suspect alcohol and drugs to be factors in the crash, according to the release. A preliminary blood test on the man found his blood alcohol content to be .29%, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Formal charges haven't been filed at this time, according to online court records.

The sheriff's office and Indiana State Police are still investigating the crash and will submit a final report to the Carroll County prosecutor to review possible criminal charges.