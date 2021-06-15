Deputies searching for missing woman driving John Deer Gator in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman who has Alzheimer's and was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Nancy Walker, 71, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, according to a press release from Clinton County dispatchers.

Walker was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt with red and orange or orange and black, all-white tennis shoes and driving a John Deere Gator with a dump bed, according to the release. She was last seen eastbound on State Road 26 from State Road 29.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or dispatchers at 765-654-5563.