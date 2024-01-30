Dog attack leaves person critically injured on east side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was critically injured in a dog attack on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2300 block of Kenyon Street for an aggressive dog attacking a person. This is near 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.

According to police, the victim was found with multiple dog bites and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. According to family, the man is 80 and was unable to get away from multiple stray dogs as they approached him in his own backyard.

To stop the attack, an IMPD officer fired their weapon at the dog. As of noon, IMPD and Indianapolis Animal Control were able to secure the dog — which was shot once in the back and is stable.

IACS is continuing the canvas the area for more stray dogs, due to the continued problem in this area, according to the department.

This is a developing story.