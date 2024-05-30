DPW study shows north side intersection has highest number of serious bodily injury crashes

INDIANAPOLIS — A north side intersection deemed as one of the most dangerous in Indianapolis could be getting an overhaul — we’re talking about 79th and Michigan Road.

In a two-month study done in the last year, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) found the intersection had the highest number of serious bodily injury crashes anywhere in Indianapolis.

Those types of crashes include injuries that could take a long time to heal.

“First thing that comes to my mind is my kids could be involved. People run the red light, it’s crazy,” Teri Veatch told WRTV.

The audit was part of the city’s new effort to study serious crashes with the ultimate goal of improving pedestrian safety.

“When I drive around here, it’s really hard to get by, especially during rush hour,” Jovany Mercado said.

The city says it will look to improve the audit in June. Indy DPW says it will work to identify more dangerous intersections as they get the results in.

