Driver dead after crashing into vacant house on Sherman Drive

WRTV Photo/Dave Marren
One person is dead after crashing into a vacant house on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on the east side of Indianapolis. The incident is still under investigation.
Posted at 3:44 PM, May 26, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after they crashed into a vacant house Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and emergency personnel were called to the scene around 2 p.m. near Sherman Drive and East Washington Street.

For an unknown reason, the driver crashed into a vacant house in the area.

A certified accident investigator has been requested at the scene, IMPD Sgt. Nick Ragsdale said in an email.

Additional details haven't been released.

