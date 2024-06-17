Indy EMT struck by driver while assisting at Italian Street Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis EMT was hospitalized on Saturday after being struck by a driver on the south side of the city.

According to IEMS, one of their EMTs, identified as Geovani Galvez in an IMPD police report, was struck while at the intersection of Stevens and East streets on Saturday. This was near the Italian Street Festival held at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

IEMS says Galvez is "doing ok" as of Monday, but is still receiving treatment.

Galvez suffered multiple broken bones including a bilateral femur fracture. He required a surgery on his knee already and likely has more surgeries to come.

“I should be at home helping my pregnant wife and kids, but I am here at the hospital," Galvez said. "I am lucky to be alive."

WRTV has reported about Galvez and his family multiple times in the past. He provided stem cells for his son in 2022 to help cure his leukemia.

You can watch our most recent story on the family below.