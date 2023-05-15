EPA collecting, sampling materials at site of Richmond warehouse fire today

RICHMOND — More than a month removed from the large industrial fire at the My-Way Trading Warehouse in Richmond, Environmental Protection Agency officials are on the scene to begin collecting materials.

The fire began on April 11 and burned for several days — causing thousands to evacuate.

In the weeks since the fire, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) and the City of Richmond have taken several steps to clean up the site of the fire.

The EPA began sampling the material on Monday.

Once the material is sampled, officials will safely remove and dispose of the debris. Once it’s removed, the EPA will conduct further testing to make sure the site is safe.

The city will continue to release updates moving forward to citizen's via thewebsite set up following the fire.