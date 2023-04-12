LIVE BLOG: Richmond Warehouse Fire

An evacuation order affecting more than 2,000 people was expected to remain in place through Wednesday around a large industrial fire in Richmond where crews worked through the night to douse piles of burning plastics, authorities said.

Latest information from the City of Richmond

WRTV will continue to share the latest updates from Richmond below:

1 p.m.

The EPA also issued the following update:

EPA’s air monitoring has detected particulate matter, as expected during a fire. The agency is also monitoring the air for products of combustion expected from a plastics fire including:

particulates

carbon monoxide

volatile organic compounds

benzene

chlorine

hydrogen cyanide

mineral acids (H2SO4 and HCl) EPA will continue 24-hour air monitoring at the response. Monitoring takes place at the ground level. During the fire, smoke rises with the heat. Once the fire cools down, EPA anticipates seeing more smoke at ground level.



EPA has also started air sampling at different locations in the community. Sample results are anticipated in the next days or weeks, depending on laboratory analysis.



The agency started collecting debris samples in the surrounding community to determine whether asbestos-containing materials may have left the site. Asbestos-containing materials may be present due to the age of the building. EPA reminds residents to leave any debris alone and not touch it until EPA sample results are back. Do not mow over the debris. Once officials determine the nature of debris, new information will be shared.



Five on-scene coordinators from EPA are on site to assist with the response at the request of the Richmond Fire Department and Indiana Department of Environmental Management. EPA continues to work closely with local and state responders that include: Richmond Fire Department, several local fire departments, Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, IDEM, Indiana State Fire Marshall, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Indiana State Police and Wayne County Health Department.

12 p.m.

White House Update

"The President spoke by phone to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and offered his full support and any additional federal assistance needed to respond to the fire in Richmond. The EPA deployed federal personnel to the scene last night to assist state and local first responders with emergency response efforts, including air monitoring and debris sampling."

11:30 a.m.

IDEM issues 'Air Quality Action Day'for Wayne and Randolph counties due to Richmond fire.

11 a.m. AP Update

Authorities say an evacuation order is expected to remain in place through Wednesday around a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border where crews worked through the night to douse piles of burning plastics. Richmond fire chief Tim Brown says multiple fires continued burning Wednesday morning within about 14 acres of various types of plastics stored both inside and outside buildings at the former factory site in Richmond, 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Hundreds of people living within a half-mile of the site were told to leave. Jason Sewell, the on-scene coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says no toxic compounds have been detected in the air.

10 a.m. AP Update

People have been urged to evacuate if they live near a large industrial fire in Richmond, Indiana, near the Ohio border. The order went out Tuesday after a major fire at a site where plastics are stockpiled. Thick black smoke darkened the sky. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire” that apparently started in a tractor-trailer onsite and spread quickly. He said the fire was contained on three sides by early evening. No injuries were reported. The former factory site was used to store plastics and other materials for recycling or resale. The mayor says local officials had been concerned about possible fire hazards.

