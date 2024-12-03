Experts urge caution when donating on Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Philanthropy experts urge the public to use caution on Giving Tuesday as fraudsters look to take advantage of others' generosity.

Giving Tuesday was started in 2012 to urge the public to give back after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday spending.

Bill Stanczykiewicz is the Director of Indiana University’s Fund Raising School.

“There's so much focus immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday on purchasing, that we also can include a formal day to celebrate charitable giving,” he explained.

While Stanczykiewicz believes in the power of Giving Tuesday, he urges donors to use their due diligence to avoid being scammed.

“We wind up on these different lists, publicly available information, and our email inbox is flooded with emails from nonprofits with which we have no relationship,” Stanczykiewicz explained. “Take some time to investigate this nonprofit to see if they are a legitimate nonprofit organization."

Stanczykiewicz says that all donors should research to see the best ways to donate, and what percentage of the donation goes to overhead costs.

“Maybe go to your social media and say, 'Has anybody heard of this group before?' and see how your social media friends respond. You can also see whether this nonprofit has a website. Is it an elaborate website or something that's just been whipped together,” he said.

The website Charity Navigator allows donors to read more information about the charitable organization they are considering donating to and donate using a secure link.

