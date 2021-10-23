Explosion, house fire on Indy's west side likely caused by an in-ground fire pit

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire officials with the Wayne Township Fire Department have determined that an explosion and fire that occurred Friday morning at a residence on the city's west side was likely caused by the construction of an in-ground fire pit.

Provided by Wayne Township Fire Department Firefighters with the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of North Rybolt Avenue on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.

Fire officials said the fire pit was constructed this week directly above the natural gas service line to the home, and excavation of the service line showed it was damaged directly below the fire pit.

Firefighters responded to the home, located in the 500 block of N. Rybolt Avenue, on a report of a working house fire with explosion and injury at 8:15 a.m. Five people were injured as a result, four were transported to area hospitals, and one refused treatment at the scene.

