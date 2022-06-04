Fayette County inmate dead after being found unresponsive in cell bunk, police say

CONNERSVILLE — An inmate's death Saturday at a Fayette County correctional facility has prompted an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Billy W. Burdge, 40, of Connersville was found unresponsive in his bunk by Fayette County Community Corrections staff, according to the agency.

Medics provided aid to Burdge but he was later pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Toxicology and an autopsy are both pending, and an investigation is ongoing.

State police did not provide additional information.